Irfan Siddiqui reviews arrangements of upcoming `National Calligraphy Exhibition’

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP): Adviser to Prime Minister on National
History and Literary Heritage, Irfan Siddiqui Friday said the
upcoming three-day National Calligraphy Exhibition would serve as
impetus to promote and revive the diminishing art of calligraphy and
motivate the young calligraphers to achieve excellence in their
work.
He was speaking during his visit to the National Art Gallery
of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) to review the
arrangements of the exhibition.
Irfan Siddiqui termed calligraphy as a great Islamic legacy
and said concrete steps needed to be taken for its promotion.
During the visit, Irfan Siddiqui was accompanied by Senior
Joint Secretary, Mashhood Ahmed Mirza, Managing Director, National
Book Foundation, Dr. Inam-ul-Haq Javed, Director General Pakistan
National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Jamal Shah and other officials.
National Calligraphy Exhibition will be held from January 24
to January 26 at National Arts Gallery, Pakistan National Council of
the Arts (PNCA).
More than 100 calligraphic art pieces would be showcased in
the exhibition by around 50 new talented as well as professional
calligraphers from across the country.
The calligraphy exhibition would be arranged by National
History and Literary Heritage Division with the collaboration of
National Book Foundation (NBF).