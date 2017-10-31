Irfan Siddiqui inquires after Ahmad Noorani’s health

ISLAMABAD, Oct 31 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui Tuesday visited Senior Journalist, Ahmad Noorani at his residence to inquire about his health.

Irfan Siddiqui prayed for early recovery of Ahmad Noorani and his sound health.

Talking to the media, Irfan Siddiqui said the lives of those journalists and literary persons who uphold the mission of projecting truth pass through difficult times.

“Our history is full of such examples of undaunted struggle”, he said.

He hoped Ahmad Noorani will soon back to his professional responsibilities after recovering with renewed spirit.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ahmad Noorani was assaulted by some unknown attackers.