Irfan Siddiqui directs IAP to revive Allama Iqbal Presidential Awards

ISLAMABAD, Nov 21 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui Tuesday directed the officials of Iqbal Academy Pakistan (IAP) to prepare a summary for reviewing the amount of cash prize and weight of gold medal of annual Allama Iqbal Presidential Awards which would be submitted before Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for final approval.

Presiding over the 50th meeting of Governing Body of IAP held here at Division’ premises, he directed the academy’ officials to immediately revive the process of conferment of Presidential Allama Iqbal Awards which was stopped for the last five years.

Advisor directed the officials to remove procedural hurdles came after 18thamendment of the constitution and revive the process of awarding those who had rendered great contributions in educating the younger generations about the philosophy and vision of Allama Iqbal.

Irfan Siddiqui expressed disappointment over suspension of Allama Iqbal awards for such a long period and hoped revival of this initiative would boost the morale of those scholars who had contributed in this cause.

The Governing Body members also decided to hold National Conference on Allama Iqbal where scholars from different countries will present their research articles on Iqbal. The conference is likely to be held in early next year at Lahore.

The body also formed an organizing committee for arrangements of this conference.

Advisor to Prime Minister, Irfan Siddiqui also formed a committee to follow the procedural requirements for appointment of Director of IAP within a week and directed the officials to ensure provision of pension facility to the employees as per decision of Supreme Court and Law ministry.

Irfan Siddiqui said, “Promotion of Iqbal’s messages and vision is need of the hour. The thought provoking messages and poetry of Iqbal is a precious asset for the nation which should be transferred to the next generations for transformation of their characters and thoughts”. The Board also approved titles of 45 books to be published by the Academy in current financial year.

The meeting was attended by Federal Secretary on NH&LH, Engineer Aamir Hasan, Joint Secretary, Syed Junaid Akhlaq, Vice President, IAP, Muneeb Iqbal and other members of Governing Body.