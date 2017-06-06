Irfan Siddiqui directs IAP’ officials to mark Iqbal’ 140th birth anniversary with national zeal

ISLAMABAD, June 6 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on National
History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui Tuesday
directed the officials of Iqbal Academy of Pakistan (IAP) to arrange
different literary and educational programmes to mark 140th birth
anniversary of the national poet, Allama Muhammad Iqbal by November.
Presiding the meeting of IAP here, Irfan Siddiqui emphasized
on promoting the vision and thoughts of Allama Iqbal through
organizing different activities including discussion programmes,
exhibitions, seminars and Mushaira to mark this occasion with
national zeal.
Irfan Siddiqui directed the officials of the academy to
present the final list of the programmes to be arranged in
connection with 140th birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal during the
next meeting.
He also directed to arrange an international conference on
Iqbal day with participation of literary personalities and
researchers from different countries who have deep insight into
Iqbal’s work.
This conference will help devise strategies to overcome the
present day challenges confronted by the country through seeking
guidance from ideologies of Iqbal, he added.
Irfan Siddiqui said special books will be published to
disseminate Iqbal’s message among younger generation and idea of
using modern technology for this purpose is also under-
consideration.
The officials of the academy briefed Irfan Siddiqui about the
proposed activities for Iqbal day celebrations.
The meeting was attended by Secretary NH&LH Division, Engineer
Aamir Hasan, Vice President, IAP, Dr. Muneeb Iqbal, Chairman
National Language Promotion Department (NLPD), Iftikhar Arif and
other officials.