Irfan Siddiqui congratulates CPNE’s newly elected office bearers

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NHLH), Irfan Siddiqui Thursday congratulated the newly elected office bearers of Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) and prayed for their success.

In his message for the newly elected President CPNE, Zia Shahid, Secretary General, Ejaz-ul-Haq and other office bearers, Irfan Siddiqui said CPNE is a prestigious representative

organization of journalism.

He hoped CPNE will further grow under the leadership of Zia Shahid who has earned huge respect in this field due to his dedication and commitment.

Irfan Siddiqui said, “it is challenging for the media men to harmonize journalism with their ideological and civilizational values to create tolerance, patience and peace in the society”.