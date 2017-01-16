ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on National
History and Literary Heritage (NHLH), Irfan Siddiqui Monday condoled
the sad demise of president Wafaq ul Madaris Al-Arabia, Maulana
Saleemullah Khan.
In his condolence message to Maulana Adil Khan and Obaidullah
Khan, sons of the deceased, Irfan Siddiqui said Maulana Saleemullah Khan rendered great services for promotion of Islam and his services would be remembered forever.
He said Maulana Saleemullah Khan played vital role as
president of Ittehad Madaris-i-Deena and Wafaq ul Madaris Al-Arabia
for the promotion of practical activities in the Deeni Madaris.
He said the gap could not be filled after Maulana
Saleemullah’s death.
Irfan Siddiqui condoles demise of Maulana Saleemullah Khan
