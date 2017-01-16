Irfan Siddiqui condoles demise of Maulana Saleemullah Khan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on National

History and Literary Heritage (NHLH), Irfan Siddiqui Monday condoled

the sad demise of president Wafaq ul Madaris Al-Arabia, Maulana

Saleemullah Khan.

In his condolence message to Maulana Adil Khan and Obaidullah

Khan, sons of the deceased, Irfan Siddiqui said Maulana Saleemullah Khan rendered great services for promotion of Islam and his services would be remembered forever.

He said Maulana Saleemullah Khan played vital role as

president of Ittehad Madaris-i-Deena and Wafaq ul Madaris Al-Arabia

for the promotion of practical activities in the Deeni Madaris.

He said the gap could not be filled after Maulana

Saleemullah’s death.