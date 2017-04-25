Irfan Siddiqui condoles death of M A Rahat

ISLAMABAD, April 25 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on National

History and Literary Heritage (NHLH), Irfan Siddiqui Tuesday expressed heartfelt condolence over sad demise of renowned Urdu novelist, M A Rahat.

In a condolence message issued here, Irfan Siddiqui said the novels

and stories for children written by M A Rahat gained wide popularity among literary circles.

M A Rahat will remain alive in the world of Urdu literature like the

vivid characters of his novels and stories and continue to remind us of his presence, he said.

Irfan Siddiqui prayed Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to his

soul and patience to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.