ISLAMABAD, April 25 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on National
History and Literary Heritage (NHLH), Irfan Siddiqui Tuesday expressed heartfelt condolence over sad demise of renowned Urdu novelist, M A Rahat.
In a condolence message issued here, Irfan Siddiqui said the novels
and stories for children written by M A Rahat gained wide popularity among literary circles.
M A Rahat will remain alive in the world of Urdu literature like the
vivid characters of his novels and stories and continue to remind us of his presence, he said.
Irfan Siddiqui prayed Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to his
soul and patience to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.
Irfan Siddiqui condoles death of M A Rahat
