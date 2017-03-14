Irfan Siddiqui calls on PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP): Advisor to PM on National History and Literary Heritage, Irfan Siddiqui called on Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif here on Tuesday.

Irfan Siddiqui apprised the Prime Minister of the progress of Special Committee formed for welfare of artists.

The committee has been formed by the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister expressed hope that the said committee would finalize its comprehensive recommendations within the stipulated time.