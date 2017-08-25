Irfan Siddiqui announces to establish Institute of Calligraphy in capital

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on National
History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) Division, Irfan Siddiqui Friday announced to
establish a first-ever Institute of Calligraphy in federal capital to promote the glorious
Islamic art of Calligraphy.
He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of four-day
International Calligraphy Exhibition arranged by NH&LH Division in
collaboration with Research Center for Islamic History, Arts and
Culture (IRCICA), Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
The exhibition started at Pakistan National Council of
the Arts (PNCA) as a part of Independence Day celebrations.
Addressing on the occasion, Irfan Siddique said “Institute of
Calligraphy will be established during the current year with an
objective to promote and preserve the noble art of calligraphy which
is distinctive due to its strong linkage with the religion”.
Advisor to Prime Minister said the art of calligraphy was
originated following the revelation of Quran and sustained during
more than 1400 years without any patronage and promotion at
government level.
“It was those calligraphers in far flung areas of the country
who without any encouragement and motivation kept this art alive and
introduced its different 20 fonts with passage of time”, he added.
He said the NH&LH Division had displayed the innovative work
of the calligraphers from across the country in this exhibition for
promotion of this art and encouragement of the artists.
Irfan Siddiqui said the division had increased the monthly
stipends and life insurance amount earlier for the literary persons
and now this facility would be extended to the calligraphers soon.
Irfan Siddiqui said this exhibition would prove as a milestone
toward promoting this art and open new avenues of cooperation in the
fields of Islamic history, arts and culture with other countries.
The participation of prominent calligraphers from across the
country and abroad would gave an opportunity to the young and
professional artists to interact, share their skills and learn from
each other’s experience, he added.
Federal Secretary, NH&LH Division, Engineer Aamir Hasan in his
introductory remarks thanked the Director General, IRCICA, Dr.Halit
Eren for his cooperation toward arranging this event.
He said cooperation of IRCICA for organizing this exhibition
reflect the strong relations between Pakistan and Turkey.
Representative from IRCICA, Turkey, Said Kasim Oglu presented
the address of Director General IRCICA, Dr. Halit Eren.
More than 100 art pieces of professional and young
calligraphers from different countries were displayed in the
exhibition.
Around 43 art pieces of the calligraphers from Egypt, Morocco,
Iran,Turkey, Syria, Palestine, Iraq, Tunisia, Indonesia, Bosnia and
Herzegovina, Spain, Britain, Thailand, Sudan and Jordan were
displayed in the exhibition.
While the art pieces of around 36 Pakistani calligraphers from
different parts of the country were also part of the exhibition.
Am 11-member delegation comprising high officials from IRCICA
as well as calligraphers from different countries participated in
the exhibition.
The exhibition would be continued for four days so that the
art lovers could visit the exhibition thoroughly and observed the
art work of the professional calligraphers and learn innovations.
A seminar titled “Fun-i-Khatati; Tahafuz aur Farogh Key
Taqazey” will be held on August 26 where local and foreign experts
will have fruitful discussion on the ways to revive this glorious
Islamic art with a renewed spirit.
