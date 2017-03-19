Irfan Siddique condoles with family of Ibn-e-Kaleem

MULTAN, Mar 19 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on National

History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddique on Sunday

condoled with the family of late Ibn-e-Kaleem, a noted

calligrapher of the region who died on March 13.

According to official sources, Irfan Siddique went to

the house of the late calligrapher and expressed sorrow with

his sons over death of Ibn-e-Kaleem.

Ibn-e-Kaleem was an asset of the contemporary age and

he contributed great in the field of calligraphy, Irfan

said and added the work of the late calligrapher would

remain alive for centuries.

Mukhtiar Ahmed, the son of Ibn-e-Kaleem, told Irfan

Siddique about establishment of “Dabastan Faroogh-e-Khatati”.