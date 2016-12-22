Irfan Elahi elected as Chairman PIACL Board

ISLAMABAD Dec 22 (APP): Federal Secretary Aviation Division, Muhammad Irfan Elahi Thursday elected as acting Chairman of the Board of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited (PIACL) in the 8th meeting of the board held in Karachi.

According to the PIA spokesman, Elahi will look after the affairs of the PIACL Board in addition to his current assignment. This will be his second term as Chairman, he added.