Iraqi envoy calls on Defence Secretary

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP): Ambassador of Iraq, Dr. Ali-Rahmani here

on Thursday called on Secretary Defence, Lt General (R) Zamir-Ul-Hassan Shah.

Secretary Defence offered assistance in developing training

infrastructure and capacity building of Iraqi Armed Forces by Pakistan Armed Forces, said a press release here.

He proposed establishment of institutional framework of staff talks forum between the two armed forces and suggested reciprocal visits by Armed Forces delegation for training and logistic establishments and defence production units.

Zamir-Ul-Hassan also offered PAF services for the developing IT

infrastructure and quality Control programme for the Iraqi Air Force.

In order to enhance the interoperabliity port call and Passcxo between the two countries also came under discussion along with a suggestions for comprehensive and information sharing mechanism on terrorism between both the countries.