Iran’s musical band performs in Lahore

LAHORE, Feb 6 (APP): A leading Iranian band performed at Alhamra here on Monday, and enthralled the music-lover with classical songs.

The Cook Band has already performed in various countries including Turkey, Italy, Norway, England, Germany, Spain, Iraq, Bahrain, Uzbekistan and Hungary.

Those playing different instruments were Syed Ali Sohofi on sitar and tar, Amir Mardaneh played Tar, Muhammad Baqir Zenali was on Tabla, Zaman Khairi played musical conservatory, Saeed Jaliliyan and Amir Perveez Ahmadi were the musicians and Amir Mardaneh was the main singer.

A Pakistani singer, Moon Khan, also performrd on the occasion.

Director General Iranian Cultural Centre Akbar Burkhodari and Chairman, Lahore Arts Council, Kamran Lashari, were present on the occasion.