Iranian traditional music performances held at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Iranian Artists Tuesday evening
presented a traditional music performance to mark the 38th
anniversary of Iran Revolution here at Pakistan National Council of
the Arts (PNCA).
Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National
Heritage Marriyam Aurangzeb was the chief guest at the inaugural
ceremony of the Iranian cultural show.
Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mehdi e Hunardost, Cultural
Counselor of Iranian Embassy Shahaboddin Daraei, Director General PNCA
Syed Jamal Shah were also present on the occasion.
Addressing the ceremony, Mehdi e Honardost stressed more
cultural co-operation between the two countries and informed the
gathering that more cultural and artistic activities were in the
pipeline in the coming year in Pakistan.
Director General PNCA Jamal Shah appreciated the cultural and
artistic presentation of Iranian artists and performers.
He announced that PNCA will reciprocate by sending a cultural
and artistic troupe to Iran in near future.
Iran Cultural Counselor Shahaboddin Daraei thanked the
Government of Pakistan, particularly Ministry of Information,
Broadcasting and National Heritage for their cooperation in
organizing the Iran Traditional Music and culture.
A photographic and artifacts exhibition from Iran was also
displayed depicting Iranian people and society.
The evening ended with performance by Iranian classical music
group `Kook’ which was highly appreciated by the audience.
Iran Artists including Syed Ali Sohofi, Zaman Khairi, Saeed
Jalalian, Amir Parveez Ahmadi, Muhammad Baqir Zenali and Amir
Mardaneh performed on the occasion and got big appluase from the
audience.
