Iranian President phones Imran Khan; congratulates on election victory

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP):Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Wednesday phoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to congratulate him over his party’s victory in the elections.

The Iranian President formally invited Imran Khan to visit his country which he accepted gladly.

According to a press release issued by the party’s Central Media Department here, issues of mutual interest, including Pak-Iran relations and bilateral trade, came under discussion.

President Rouhani said, “Pakistan and Iran are not merely neighbouring countries but also bonded by religious and cultural values.”

Iran wished to strengthen trade and diplomatic relations with Pakistan, he added.

As soon as transition of government completes, respective foreign offices will finalize the dates for Imran Khan’s visit to Iran.

The PTI Chairman expressed the desire to expand and strengthen bilateral trade ties with Iran.