Iranian nuclear agreement in line common interests of international community: China

BEIJING Jul 4 (APP):China on Wednesday said it believed that agreement on the Iranian nuclear issue was an important achievement and played an important role in safeguarding international nuclear non-proliferation regime and maintaining peace and stability in the Middle East.

A spokesperson of the Chinese foreign ministry Lu Kang remarked during his regular briefing prior to the departure of Chinese foreign minister WangYi to Vienna to attend Iranian Nuclear Issue Foreign Ministers’ Meeting to be held on July 6.

He said China has always believed that the comprehensive agreement on the Iranian nuclear issue is an important achievement of multilateralism and plays an important role in safeguarding the international nuclear non-proliferation regime and maintaining peace and stability in the Middle East, in line with the common interests of the international community.

Lu Kang said the presence of Foreign Minister Wang Yi showed the clear position of China to maintain the Iranian nuclear agreement.

“We hope that this meeting will send a clear signal of solidarity and unite the confidence and support of the international community,” he added.

The spokesperson said that China is willing to communicate closely with all parties involved to jointly promote the success of the Foreign Ministers’ meeting.

On July 6, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy will convene the Iranian Nuclear Issue Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Vienna, Austria.

The foreign ministers of France, Germany, Russia, Iran, China and British Foreign Secretary will attend the meeting.

This meeting will be the first foreign ministers’ meeting held by the existing participants of the comprehensive agreement on the Iranian nuclear issue under the new situation.