Iranian Foreign Minister calls on COAS

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP):Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Mohammad Javad Zarif Friday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters.

Regional security situation and other matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting, said press release issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan is taking sincere steps for peace and security in the region.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region.