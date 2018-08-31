Iranian FM meets PM; delivers President Rouhani’s message

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday received Iranian Minister for Foreign Affairs Javad Zarif, for a meeting, who conveyed to him the greetings and best wishes of the people and leadership of Iran on assuming the office.

He stated that Iran wished continued progress and prosperity to the people of Pakistan.

Javad Zarif delivered a message of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, inviting the Prime Minister for the upcoming Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Summit in Iran, in October 2018.

Both Pakistan and Iran are members of the organization. Iran currently holds the Chair of the organization.

Welcoming the Foreign Minister, Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked the Iranian Supreme Leader’s support for Kashmiri’s struggle for self-determination as well as for the manner in which Pakistan Independence Day was celebrated in Iran.

The prime minister thanked the Foreign Minister for the sincere wishes.

Recalling his recent telephonic conversation with President Rouhani, Prime Minister Imran said that Pakistan and Iran were connected by inseparable bonds of historic, religious and cultural affinities.

He added that during his tenure, Pakistan would make all efforts to cement these relations in various areas to the benefit of both countries.

The prime minister emphasized on restoring complete peace and stability in the region.

As land bridges between economically resource-rich regions, together with other regional partners, Pakistan and Iran remained the key to growth and prosperity in the region through enhancing connectivity and promoting people-to-people linkages, he added.

Referring to cancellation of blasphemous Dutch caricatures competition following the Government of Pakistan’s strong condemnation and protest recently, the prime minister underlined the need for the Muslim countries to confront Islamophobia with one voice.

The love and respect of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), was part of every Muslim’s faith and no one could be allowed to disrespect it, he added.

Zarif arrived in Islamabad on Thursday for the visit. Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Iran and is desirous to promote them in all areas.