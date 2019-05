ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP):Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here

Friday and discussed matters of bilateral and regional importance.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood

and Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honordoost were present during

the meeting.

Earlier this morning, Foreign Minister Zarif held a meeting with Foreign Minister

Qureshi and also led delegation-level talks with the Pakistani side.