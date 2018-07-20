Iranian film Children of Heaven to be screened at Lok Virsa on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, Jul 20 (APP):National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) Mandwa Film Club would organize screening of Iranian film “Children of Heaven” on Saturday at its media centre.

It is the story of a boy who loses his sister’s pair of shoes, and goes on a series of adventures in order to find them. When he can’t, he tries a new way to “win” a new pair for his sister.

“Children of Heaven” is very nearly a perfect movie for children, and of course that means adults will like it, too. The movie is from Iran, a country which shares strong cultural ties with Pakistan and the theme of this film is so universal that there is not a child who will not be wide-eyed with interest and suspense while watching it.

It was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language in 1998. The film was shot in Tehran. It was attempted to keep the filming secret in order to capture a more realistic image of the city. The production costs have been estimated at US$180,000.

The cast of the film included Amir Farrokh Hashemian as Ali, Bahare Seddiqi as Zahra, Reza Naji as Father, Fereshte Sarabandi as Mother, Dariush Mokhtari as Ali’s teacher, Nafise Jafar-Mohammadi as Roya, Mohammed-Hasan Hosseinian as Roya’s father, Mohammed-Hossein Shahidi as Alireza, Kazem and Asqarpoor as Grandfather, Christopher Maleki as Salt seller.