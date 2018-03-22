Iranian artists enthrall audience at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP):Iranian Folklore Music “Shabdiz group” on Thursday enthralled audience here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The performance was organized by Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the occasion of the 70thanniversary of the establishment of relations between Iran and Pakistan and the beginning of Iranian New Year “Nowruz”.

Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mehdi Hunar Dost was the chief guest on the occasion. Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah and a large number of people attended the musical show.

Iranian artists Shabdiz group performed on the occasion to rapturous applause from the audience. They played a number of traditional Iranian string, wind and percussion instruments including the double-chested, plucked lute Persian Tar.

Iranian folk music is the traditional music of the people of Iran. Despite several common roots the folk music in each part of Iran varies and several music styles are completely distinct.

The modal concepts in Iranian folk music are directly linked with that of the Iranian classical music. However, improvisation plays a minor role as folk tunes are characterized by relatively clear-cut melodic and rhythmic properties.

The majority of the classical instruments are too elaborate and difficult for the folk musicians. Instead, there are literally dozens of musical instruments of various sorts found among the rural people.

The melodic and modal aspects of these compositions maintain basically Persian elements. The most famous personalities in Iranian folk music are Pari Zangeneh and Sima Bina.

The senior officials of Embassy of Iran, diplomats and senior officials of PNCA also attended the musical performance. The performance was attended by a large number of people of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The audience highly praised the performances by the Iranian folklore music group at PNCA.