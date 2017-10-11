Iranian Ambassador calls on Defence Minister

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):Ambassador of Iran, Mehdi Honardost called on Minister for Defence, Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan in his office at here Ministry of Defence on Wednesday.

The minister welcomed the dignitary and expressed good wishes for the Iranian political and

military leadership, said a press release issued here.

The Ambassador felicitated Engr. Khurram Dastgir on assuming the portfolio of defence ministry. He emphasized that there existed huge potential of collaboration between Pakistan and Iran.

Khurram Dastgir stressed on the importance of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran and expressed the hope that Pakistan Iran bilateral relations would continue to evolve on principles of mutual respect, common interests and understanding each others’ perceptions.

He also highlighted the important role of Pakistan as a stabilizing factor for regional security. He further said that regional cooperation was essential to attain sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan as well as in the region.

The Ambassador acknowledged the substantial collaboration, which already existed between the two countries.

He said that the overall trend of strengthening relations was positive.

The minister mentioned that personnel of armed forces of both the countries might avail courses in each other’s training institution.