Iranian Ambassador calls on COAS; discuss regional security

RAWALPINDI, March 04 (APP): Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan

Mehdi Honardoost on Saturday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS),

General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed matters of regional security and mutual interest.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s contributions towards regional peace and stability.

The Ambassador expressed appreciation for ongoing Operation Radd ul Fasaad for elimination of terrorism from Pakistan.

Thanking the Ambassador, the COAS said that Pakistan Army greatly values historical relationship between the two brotherly countries which can never be compromised at any cost.

He said that enhanced Pakistan Iran bilateral military to military cooperation will have positive impact on regional peace and stability.