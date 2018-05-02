Iranian Ambassador calls on CM Punjab

LAHORE, May 02 (APP):Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, international political situation, problems being faced by the Muslim Ummah and prospects of enhanced bilateral cooperation between the two countries came under discussion.

The Iranian Ambassador also congratulated Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif over becoming the party president.

Talking on the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said that meeting with Mehdi Honardoost had always been a delightful occasion for him.

Further expansion in bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran is need of the hour, he said.

Iran is not only an important neighbouring country but the mutual relations are also intricately conjoined in strong bonds of love and affection.

The graph of Pakistan-Iran relations must not pull-down in any case. Both the countries will have to work collectively for the greater cause of mutual success, development and prosperity of the people, concluded the Chief Minister.

The Iranian Ambassador said that Iran and Pakistan had mutual relations of trust and confidence, adding that vast opportunities of Pakistan-Iran trade existed and the volume of trade could be enhanced by expanding bilateral cooperation.

He said that Muslim World was going through a critical period of time and the conspiracies would have to be countered jointly.

Iranian Consul General in Lahore, Majid Sadeghi Dowlatabadi, Political Consular Mehmood Baladi, Economic Secretary Mohsin Fateh Abar, Economic Consular Mehdi Abedini, Kh. Ahmed Hassan and others were present on the occasion.