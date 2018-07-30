Irani Amassador filicitates Imran Khan over election victory

ISLAMABAD, Jul 30 (APP):Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Mehdi Hunardoost Monday felicitated Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan on victory of his party in the parliamentary elections of Pakistan held on July 25.

According to press statement issued by PTI Central Media Directorate, in his felicitation message to PTI Chairman, the Irani Ambassador said that the Muslims of Pakistan through their high ambitious turnout in the elections not only bolstered the democratic pillars but also displayed their willingness to apply their right to elect their representatives and accomplish progress and development in their country.

The Ambassador said that his country was fully ready for promoting and enhancing relations with the new government. “I announce entire readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran for promoting and enhancing all-field cooperation with the new government of Pakistan,” the Ambassador added.

The Ambassador prayed for good health and future success of Imran Khan and Tehreek-e-Insaf as well as welfare and progress of the people of Pakistan.