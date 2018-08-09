Iran welcomes talks with Pakistan on gas pipeline

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP):Iran’s deputy minister of petroleum Amir Hoseein Zamani-Nia has said that Iran welcomes continuation of talks with Pakistan on the gas pipeline project.

The Iranian minister said Iran considered energy and gas a factor for promoting regional cooperation and solidarity with neighbours including Pakistan, Iran’s national news agency IRNA said Thursday.

Zamani-Nia said Iran welcomed keeping up negotiations on completion and commissioning of Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline.

The Iran–Pakistan gas pipeline, also known as the Peace Pipeline, or IP Gas, is an under-construction 2,775-kilometer (1,724 mi) pipeline to deliver natural gas from Iran to Pakistan.

The Iranian minister said Tehran-Islamabad ties had always been historic and brotherly and their religious and cultural bonds served as the biggest backbone for the two governments’ friendly ties especially in the field of economy.