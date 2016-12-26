Iran offers to provide latest buses to improve public transport system in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP): Iranian Consul General Mehdi

Sobhani has offered to provide modern buses to improve public

transport in Pakistan, especially in Sindh Province.

According to Radio Tehran report, the Consul General made

the offer in a meeting with Sindh Minister for Transport and Mass

Transit Nasir Hussain Shah.

The Minister lauded the Iranian Consul General for offering

assistance in various transport-related projects and offering to

provide 200 modern buses to improve public transport in the city.

He said provision of a modern transport system to the people

was a priority of the government and efforts were underway on

various projects in this regard.

Iranian diplomat Mehdi Sobhani also invited the Minister to

bring along officials of the transport department to Iran on an

exposure visit to witness the modern urban transport system

operating in Tehran.