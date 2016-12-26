Iran offers to provide latest buses to improve public transport system in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP): Iranian Consul General Mehdi
Sobhani has offered to provide modern buses to improve public
transport in Pakistan, especially in Sindh Province.
According to Radio Tehran report, the Consul General made
the offer in a meeting with Sindh Minister for Transport and Mass
Transit Nasir Hussain Shah.
The Minister lauded the Iranian Consul General for offering
assistance in various transport-related projects and offering to
provide 200 modern buses to improve public transport in the city.
He said provision of a modern transport system to the people
was a priority of the government and efforts were underway on
various projects in this regard.
Iranian diplomat Mehdi Sobhani also invited the Minister to
bring along officials of the transport department to Iran on an
exposure visit to witness the modern urban transport system
operating in Tehran.
