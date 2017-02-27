Iran lifts ban on import of Pakistani kinnow: Khurram Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP): Ministry of Agriculture of Iran has lifted ban on import of Pakistani kinnow, Minister for Commerce Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Monday said.

The minister, in a statement said this year, fast progress will be made in trade between Pakistan and Iran.

The minister said the relaxation in export of kinnows is given by Iran before the expected visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani for attending ECO summit in Islamabad.

There was great demand for Pakistan kinnow in Iran and it was good step to lift the restriction three weeks before Iranian national festival of Nouroze, he noted.

He urged the Pakistani exporters to take benefit of this great opportunity.

He said the border closure had an adverse impact on the export of kinnow to Afghanistan but the traders would hopefully make up for the loss by selling kinnows to Iran.

He informed that the central banks of Iran and Pakistan will soon sign an agreement to establish banking relations, which will increase the bilateral trade three times.

He said a Joint Economic Conference of the two countries may be held in Tehran at the end of March.