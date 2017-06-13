Iran football team to visit KP: Iranian Consulate General Mohammad Bagher Beigi

PESHAWAR, June 13 (APP): Iran football team will visit Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa and teams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be invited to visit Iran, Iranian Consulate General Mohammad Bagher Beigi told media men during his visit to Malik Saad Shaheed Sports Trust situated in Central Police Office here on Tuesday.

He said Malik Saad Shaheed Sports Trust has already invited Iranian

football team by sending a letter to Iran Football Federation in this connection to visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and in a reciprocal basis the teams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would visit Iran.

Such visit, Iranian Consulate General Mohammad Bagher Beigi said would further cement Iran-Pakistan cordial relationship. He said lauded the efforts being put in my the members trustees of the Malik Saad Shaheed Sports Trust for involving youngsters of various games in different academies besides working in the field of education and healthcare facilities to the needy peoples.

Iranian Consulate General Mohammad Bagher Beigi also visited various

section of the Trust and took keen interest in witnessed the documentary regarding the trust activities in the field of sports, education and health.

Iranian Consulate General Mohammad Bagher Beigi also expressed his view in the visitor book and pay tribute to Shaheed Malik Saad who sacrifices his life for the just cause of protecting the live of the people.

He said people to people contact between Iran and Pakistan would further flourish the exiting brotherly relation between the two neighboring countries. Earlier, Iranian Consulate General Mohammad Bagher Beigi was received warmly by Secretary General of the Trust Amjad Aziz Malik.

Amjad Aziz Malik during his briefing highlighted the aim and objective

of the trust informed Iranian Consulate General Mohammad Bagher Beigi that they have sent a written request to Football Federation of Iran to visit KP for playing three matches in Abbottabad, Mardan and Peshawar and in a reciprocal basis the football team of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would visit Iran for playing friendly matches there.

Iranian Consulate General Mohammad Bagher Beigi assured Amjad Aziz Malik for all out cooperation in this connection. He also went through a complete pictorial display of various activities held in different times.