Iran expresses condolences for Parachinar terrorists’ attack

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP) :Islamic Republic of Iran has expressed deep

sorrow and condolences over the terrorist incident in Parachinar, which resulted in death of 25 people, injuring over 87 citizens.

According to a press release of the Iranian Embassy here, Iran embassies offered condolences to Government and people of Pakistan over this sad incident.

They prayed that the departed souls may rest in eternal peace and

members of the bereaved families bear this loss with fortitude.