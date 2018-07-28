Iran congrats Pakistan on successful elections

ISLAMABAD, July 28 (APP): Iran on Saturday congratulated Pakistan over successful conduct of the General Election-2018, held on July 25.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi, in a message, extended felicitation to Pakistan and expressed the hope for further strengthening the relations between the two countries, Iranian News Agency reported.

“As in the past, Iran is ready to make efforts for developing all-out cooperation with Pakistan in line with both countries’ interests,” it added.