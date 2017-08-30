Iqra university students visited Pakistan embassy in Brussels

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): A delegation comprising of 61 students and

faculty members of Iqra University Karachi that is currently on tour of Europe Wednesday visited Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels.

According to a message received here, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the EU,

Belgium and Luxembourg Mrs Naghmana Alamgir Hashmi addressed the students and briefed them on political and economic significance of the European Union in the perspective of Pakistan.

Ambassador Hashmi called upon the students to value Pakistan, adding

that our country remained the source of our distinct identity and we should be proud of our rich heritage.

She asked the students to learn, in depth, about their strong roots

embedded in history and culture as well as become fully aware of the immense

potential of Pakistan particularly in terms of economic opportunities for young people.

The ambassador further said that the younger generation should focus

on priorities about Pakistan and give due importance to the economic and social development of the country through entrepreneurship and innovation.

While highlighting the importance of Europe in the world affairs

particularly with reference to Pakistan, the ambassador informed the visiting students that the level of political and economic engagement and cooperation between Pakistan and the European Union has been on constant rise.

She pointed out the growing trade potential between Pakistan and the

countries of European Union which has increased at a considerable pace in the wake of grant of GSP plus status to Pakistan. “However there was a need to expand export basket of Pakistan through diversification and efficient methods of production”, the ambassador added.

Talking about value system of Europe, Ambassador Hashmi said that the

commitment to work and punctuality have proven to be major contributors in the progress of European countries, adding that young Pakistanis must try to know about strong values of other nations as well.

She asked the visiting students to make best use of their time and

learn from the successful systems and institutions of Europe.

Students of Iqra University expressed gratitude for having invited by

the Ambassador and hospitality extended to them at the Embassy. The students informed that it was their first ever visit to any of Pakistan’s missions abroad. They will visit Paris on the last leg of their visit to five European countries. The students also presented Sindhi Ajrak to the Ambassador and Deputy Head of Mission Mr.Asif Hussain Memon.