Iqbal’s Day to be observed with national favour

SIALKOT, Nov 08 (APP)::The 140th annual birth day of Allama Iqbal the Poet of the East would be observed with national fervour and enthusiasm at Iqbal Manzil here (the birthplace of Allama Iqbal the East) here today (Thursday).

The Day will dawn with special prayers in the mosques for the peace, national integrity, prosperity and development. Iqbal Manzil and Allama Iqbal Chowk have also been illuminated by the Sialkot Municipal Corporation here today.

Iqbal Manzil’s caretaker Syed Riaz Hussain Naqvi said that the main birthday cake cutting ceremony would be held at the Iqbal Manzil. People from all walks of life will participate in the ceremony to pay homage to the great poet, Allama

Iqbal.

An exhibition of books on Iqbaliyat, rare personal use articles, photos of Allama Iqbal and his family would be held at Iqbal Manzil. Today the Kalaam-e-Iqbal and speech contests were held at Iqbal e Manzil.