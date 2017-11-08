Iqbal Day marked in Paris

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (APP):The Embassy of Pakistan to France organized a special evening to mark the birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal the other day.

The Renowned Pakistani poet and writer Amjad Islam Amjad presided over the evening, while famous poet Khalid Masood also attended the event as a special guest, a press release received here on Wednesday said.

The function which was held in the embassy’s premises in Paris was attended by poets, writers and notables of the Pakistani community and media persons in large number.

Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque speaking on the occasion paid tribute to Allama Iqbal for his vision for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent, which became a reality with the creation of Pakistan.

He said it was important to study deeper about his philosophy of life, individual responsibility and communal harmony.

Sharing his thoughts with Pakistani community, Amjad Islam Amjad said commemoration of Iqbal’s birth anniversary was indeed a good occasion to recall his message of peace, self-reflection and self-renewal.

He exhorted the youth of the country to read the works of Iqbal to understand his message in order to contribute towards nation building as a responsible citizen.

Earlier, General Secretary of Bazm-e-Ahle Sukhn Ayaz Mehmood introduced Amjad Islam Amjad and Khalid Masood and thanked them for commemorating the Iqbal Day with the Pakistani community of France. Pakistani poets residing in France also recited their poems relevant to the occasion.