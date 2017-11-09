Iqbal Day commemorated at Pakistan High Commission New Delhi

ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (APP): National poet-philosopher Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s 140th birth anniversary was commemorated at a solemn ceremony at the High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi.

According to a message received here, the messages of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan on the occasion of Iqbal Day were read out while the officers and staff offered Quran Khwani for the Esal-e-Sawab of the soul of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

In his remarks, High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood described Iqbal as one of the most towering figures of the 20th century.

He highlighted different aspects of Iqbal’s life, work and achievements “ including the vision that eventually

culminated in Pakistan.”

He noted that virtues like faith (Emaan), unshakable resolve (Yaqeen-e-Muhkam), self (Khudi) and self-reliance (Khud-Inhasaari) were among the key components of Iqbal’s message which had universal resonance.

On this day, the high commissioner underlined, it was of utmost importance to re-dedicate ourselves to promoting Iqbal’s thought and message and continuing to build Pakistan in accordance with the vision of the founding fathers.