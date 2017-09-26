Iqama used as excuse to disqualify me: Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP): Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Tuesday said not a single penny of corruption, kickback and

embezzlement was proven against him during the Panama papers case

and Iqama was made an excuse to disqualify him.

Addressing a press conference here, he was of the view that

it had already been decided to disqualify him, Iqama was used as an

excuse.

He said at least it should have been admitted that nothing

was found in Panama papers case, but he was being punished on the

basis of Iqama.

Nawaz Sharif said his hands were clean and no

corruption charges were proven against him.

“My conscience is clear so I appeared before the

accountability court.”

Nawaz Sharif said during the period of dictatorship, he had

two rights of appeal but now he was even deprived of that legal

right.

Narrating details of the Panama papers case, he said a joint

investigation team (JIT) was formed and then the court gave verdicts

with a three judges bench and then with five judges bench.

Later the court directly sent references to National

Accountability Bureau (NAB) and it was likely that the same judges

who heard his case, would hear the appeal against him, he

observed.

He claimed the treatment meted out to him was not according to

law and questioned whether the court proceedings against him were in

line with Article 10 of the Constitution and requirements of fair

trial.

Nawaz Sharif said in his case, all the weight was put on the

scale of the petitioner and he was denied his legal rights.

Nawaz Sharif recalled that the same cases which were rejected

during the period of dictatorship were again being used against him

and the demands of justice were not being fulfilled.

He said despite what happened during the Panama papers case,

the Sharif family remained part of the judicial proceedings.

He said after the Supreme Court decision, he left the office

of prime minister, but the lawyer community and every well-informed

citizen was astonished over the decision.

“At the lawyers convention, I raised 12 questions,”

but he did not get any answer to the questions raised by

him.

He said in cases like Panama papers, the verdicts were

implemented and punishments were given, but nobody accepted such

decisions and it was evident from the country’s history.

He said on his first appeal in the court of the people, from

Bari Imam to Data Darbar, millions of people came out on the GT Road for

four days and nights and gave their verdict in his favour.

Nawaz Sharif said he was thankful to the people of Lahore who

gave their verdict in his favour in the NA-120 bye election.

He said still the biggest verdict will be given in the court

of the people in the general election 2018.

Nawaz Sharif said he appeared before the JIT whose members

were declared “diamonds,” later they were made so sacred

that now not even the Supreme Court could touch them.

He said he still hoped for justice, adding in the Panama

Papers case he and his family were not a target but the whole nation

and the future generations were being punished.

He said a democratic Pakistan which was making progress for

the last four years was stopped from moving ahead.

“I am simply stating that let this country work according to

the constitution. If the constitution gives people the right to

rule, accept this right and don’t make excuses. Let the 200 million

people decide fate of the country and don’t snatch this right from

them.”

“Let people decide the issues of qualification and

disqualification. Do not snatch away this right from people.

Pakistan’s history is full of bad decisions that cause pain to the

people. It is about time that we cure this 70 year old cancer.”

He said, “When the process of accountability is turned into

revenge, reputation of the court suffers and this is clear from the

case of Tamizuddin to the case of Nawaz Sharif.”