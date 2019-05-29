ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP):Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr. Fehmida Mirza on Wednesday lauded the Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Aon Abbas Buppi for his efforts and vision for the children of Darul Ehsas.

The minister who was the chief guest at an Iftar Feast for Darul Ehsas, organized by Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal here at Pakistan Sports Complex, said free training would be provided to Darul Ehsas children at the sports complex so that they could make name for the country in coming future.