IPC Committee to discuss cricket affairs on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP): The Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) will be held on Monday here at the Parliament House to discuss affairs of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB.

Report regarding income and expenditures of PCB during the last five years would be discussed in the committee meeting.

The agenda includes briefing on all Rules of Business concerning administrative, disciplinary,financial and any other related matters of PCB alongwith the composition and powers of the Board as well as duties and responsibilities of the Chairman Board and Chairman Executive Committee separately.

The meeting would be chaired by Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan while members include Senator Sardar Muhammad Azam Khan Musakhel, Senator Muhammad Saleh Shah, Senator Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem, Senator Saeedul Hassan Mandokhail, Senator Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi, Senator Saud Majeed, Senator Sirdar Zulfiqar Ali Khan Khosa, Senator Ms. Sassui Palijo, Senator Mukhtiar Ahmed Dhamrah, Senator Rozi Khan Kakar, Senator Liaqat Khan Tarakai, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination and Senator Chaudhary Tanvir Khan.