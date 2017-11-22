LAHORE, Nov 22 (APP):IOC Olympic solidarity baseball coaches course commenced here on Wednesday at Aashiq Hussain baseball stadium Bahira Town.

Syed Fakhar Ali Shah Executive Director Pakistan Federation Baseball told APP that the five-day useful activity is being supervised by American WBSC coach George Santiago.

“Participants from all the affiliated units of the PFBB are learning finer points of modern day coaching from the foreign coach “,

he said.

Brig (Retd) Khalil Ullah Butt Administration Bahria Town, Lahore was the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the course

which has been allocated by the Pakistan Olympic Association for the further development of baseball in the country.

Syed Khawar Shah President, PFBB, accompanied by George Santiago Baseball Coach welcomed the chief guest and introduced the participants of the course with him .

Speaking on the occasion Brig. (Retd.) Khalil Ullah Butt hoped that the course would help the coaches in enhancing their skill.

He appreciated the efforts of PFBB for holding IOC Olympic Solidarity Technical Course for Baseball Coaches.