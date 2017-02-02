ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): The International Olympic Committee
(IOC) has finally intervened to resolve, in fiftten days,the conflict between Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) and Hockey India.
It may be mentioned here that Hockey India (HI) recently in a
statement had announced not to play any bilateral series
against Pakistan unless the latter’s federation submits an
unconditional apology in writing over Champions Trophy 2014
incident.
Talking to APP, an official of Pakistan Hockey close to the
developments said as India’s Dr Narinder Batra is the International
Hockey Federation’s (FIH) President therefore the international body
can be biased against PHF.
“Therefore the IOC has stepped in the matter and has ensured
to sort it out in 15 days,” he said.
When contacted PHF Secretry declined to comment on the
issue.
IOC intervenes to resolve PHF, HI conflict
ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): The International Olympic Committee