Inviting Indian FM to OIC pained Pakistanis: Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in a meeting with Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi Ambassador of UAE and Dr. Ebtesam Al-Kebti, President of the Emirates Policy Centre, UAE Wednesday said that Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) should review its decision with regard to inviting Indian Foreign Minister for participation in the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers as guest of honour.

He said that India has started aggression against a founding member of OIC and it becomes the responsibility for the Islamic world to not only condemn Indian aggression but also support Pakistan’s stance, said a press release.