Investors meet PM, discuss setting up LNG terminal

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):A consortium of private investors called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at Prime Minister’s Office on Friday and discussed matter relating to setting up of a country’s first private

LNG Terminal.

The consortium also signed an understanding on working towards taking a Final Investment Decision (FID).

The Consortium comprised of Shell Gas B.V., Engro Enrgy Terminal Limited, Pakarab Fertilizers Limited and Gunvor Group Ltd. These companies have partnered to help the country bridging demand and supply gap by facilitating LNG import to the country.

The delegation led by Shell’s Executive Vice President Steve Hill, shared progress of the project and requested for support to enable an early FID.

The proposed terminal is designed to have a re-gasification capacity of 600 mmscfd. The project has received approval for its environmental and social impact Assessment from the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) and is working to finalize necessary contracts like EPC and time charter

party agreements.

The consortium expects to commission the terminal facility by early 2019.

The proposed terminal will help diversify Pakistan’s fuel supply mix and further open one of the largest gas market in Asia to the global LNG market.