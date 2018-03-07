Investment in youth ensures peace, prosperity in region: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (APP):Interior Minister Professor Ahsan Iqbal Wednesday said the government’s utmost priority is to make investment in youth for ensuring peace and prosperity in the region.

Chairing a meeting at NADRA Headquarters held here to review the Readmission Case Management System (RCMS), the interior minister said the government’s policy is to curb human Trafficking. We have taken robust steps in this connection and crackdown against the human traffickers is underway throughout the country, said a press release.

“We will not allow any Pakistani to live illegally anywhere in the world. Pakistan has become among the countries, who have initiated the E-Passport facility that will minimize the cases of forgeries and render swift verification of the identity of Pakistanis living in any other country of the world,” he said. The interior minister stressed that Pakistani nation has rendered unparallel sacrifices in the war against terror. The world should acknowledge our achievements by understanding the remarkable commitment of Pakistan as a peace loving country of the world.

The minister said arm twisting methods will not yield the favorable results in the war against terrorism. Rather, placing us under conditions will give terrorists the opportunity to take refuge behind the pretext that they are being subjected to international agenda, whereas eliminating extremism is our own national agenda.

He said Pakistan is eager to cultivate people to people relations with the European states and also values the development of relations with European Union.

Ambassadors of European Union (EU) countries also participated in the meeting.

He said we want strong links with European Union by developing a Knowledge platform with European countries so that our youth can study in the top European universities.

He added that youth equipped with modern education will take part in the prosperity and development of the country.

The interior minister said economic relations between Pakistan and European countries should be based on bilateral trade ; adding that Pakistani markets have the huge potential to attract the foreign investors.

Later, Chairman NADRA briefed the participants on the New Electronic Readmission Case Management System.

It is to be noted that Government of Pakistan and European Community signed an Agreement titled “European Union Readmission Agreement (EURA)” to adopt a procedure for safe return of the persons residing without authorization.

On the directions of Ministry of Interior, NADRA signed an Agreement with International Organization for Migration (IOM) on electronic Readmission Case Management System (RCMS) on 20 April, 2017.

The basic aim of the project is to develop an electronic platform to make readmission process more efficient and less time consuming between GOP and EU Member States. System deployment and configuration in EU Member States (Germany, France, Belgium, and Greece) was completed in February, 2018.