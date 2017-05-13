Investment opportunities created under CPEC: Shehbaz

LAHORE, May 13 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday hoped that One Belt One Road forum

would herald peace,development and prosperity in the region.

During a meeting with the Chinese Prime Minister, the

chief minister congratulated the Chinese leadership on

holding One Belt One Road forum, says a handout

issued here.

He said completion of China Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC) would change the course of history in the

region and added that good number of opportunities had been

created for investment and business due to the CPEC project.

The chief minister congratulated the prime minister of

China on the start of electricity production from Sahiwal Coal

Power Project. He said the electricity production from

the Sahiwal Coal Power Project, in a small period of time, was

a big achievement.

While lauding the good governance related initiatives and

public welfare oriented projects under the leadership of Chief

Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Punjab, the Chinese prime

minister said the Punjab province was commendably

progressing under your leadership.