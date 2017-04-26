Investment in R&D central point of economic growth: Baligh

ISLAMABAD, April 26 (APP): Minister of State for Federal
Education and Professional Training Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman
Wednesday said investment in ‘research and development’ (R&D)
was a central point of economic growth.
Addressing a seminar on ‘Innovation -Improving Lives’
organized by Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan
(IPO-Pakistan) in connection with World Intellectual Property
Day, he said over the past years incredible growth had been seen
in technology on a global scale.
Highlighting the seminar’s theme, the minister said as
nations had become more globalized, innovation linkages were
quickly gaining prominence, leading to collaboration among them
involving academia and industry as a key driver of economic
growth.
He said, “Patents are used as a measure of output of
innovation and are the most preferred intellectual property in
relation to technological innovations.”
Baligh said there was a correlation among innovation, patent
filing and development in society. The trend of patent filing, he
said, reflected economic growth of a country and social development
in that society.
Emphasizing the need of ‘research and development’, he said
the government had substantially increased the budget for
research and development sector with focus on innovation driven
research.
Internationally, he said, private sector was taking lead in
spending on research in national economy, which should be followed
by the private sector in Pakistan as well.
He appreciated the efforts of IPO-Pakistan for creating
awareness about intellectual property rights (IPRs) in the
country.
Earlier, IPO-Pakistan Chairman Shahid Rashid, in his welcome
address, said the vision of IPO was to put Pakistan on the
intellectual property map of the world as a compliant and
responsible country by promoting and protecting IPRs.
“Our mission is to integrate and upgrade IP infrastructure
for improved service delivery, increased public awareness and
enhanced enforcement coordination for achieving the goal of
being an IP based nation,” he added.
He said due to the efficient policies of IPO-Pakistan, the
number of applications had soared from 32,443 in 2014-15 to
44,364 in 2015-16 in trademarks, patents, copyrights and
industrial designs.
The seminar was also addressed by John K. Dickerson, the
Senior Advisor of the Commercial Law Development Programme (CLDP) of
the U.S. Department of Commerce and Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman,
Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Coordinator General, COMSTECH,
OIC, Shoukat Hameed Khan.
On the occasion, leading universities from Punjab and Khyber
Pakhtunkhwa established their stalls in an exhibition to draw the
attention of the audience to innovation and creativity.
