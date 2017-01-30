Investment in power sector crucial for textiles: Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): Federal Minister of Commerce
Khurram Dastgir Khan has said that to achieve a constant growth in
the textile sector, Pakistan was investing in energy sector.
In an interview with an European Newspaper (New Europe),
Minister said that Pakistan’s exports has been making their way
through international markets including USA and EU since many
decades.
To a question, Minister said that USA has traditionally been
Pakistan’s single largest export market and there will be no
extraordinary changes now.
“At the moment, we are analysing the situation we would like
to be engaged in. Particularly, Pakistan is exporting many goods
that are no longer produced in the US, particularly textiles”, he
said.
However he said that since 2014 the EU became a major
partner and gave Pakistan the GSP+ status. “We wanted the
Americans to give us the same status, but apparently both Bush and
Obama’s administrations thought that Congress and the Senate would
not agree to such concessions,” he explained.
To another question, minister said that Chinese investment
has been coming to us in different areas, including in solar and
green energy.
“Although, it is not just the Chinese who invest in our
country. Pakistan is also financing from its own resources three
major natural gas fields”,he added.
Dastagir said Pakistan has the whole chain of production,
including cultivating cotton and sending it up to the cloth
factories. “We produce clothes and textiles without relying on
outside aid. We export across the whole region”, he added.
To a question regarding Kashmir issue, Dastagir said that
people are suffering there (Indian occupied Kashmir) , they are being blinded and they are being killed.
He emphasized Europe is a standard bearer of human rights,
of the rights of minorities. ”
Dastagir urged Europe that it must see the Indian occupied Kashmir
situation also as an issue of human suffering and try to do
whatever it can to protect people of Indian occupied Kashmir.
