Investment in power sector crucial for textiles: Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP): Federal Minister of Commerce

Khurram Dastgir Khan has said that to achieve a constant growth in

the textile sector, Pakistan was investing in energy sector.

In an interview with an European Newspaper (New Europe),

Minister said that Pakistan’s exports has been making their way

through international markets including USA and EU since many

decades.

To a question, Minister said that USA has traditionally been

Pakistan’s single largest export market and there will be no

extraordinary changes now.

“At the moment, we are analysing the situation we would like

to be engaged in. Particularly, Pakistan is exporting many goods

that are no longer produced in the US, particularly textiles”, he

said.

However he said that since 2014 the EU became a major

partner and gave Pakistan the GSP+ status. “We wanted the

Americans to give us the same status, but apparently both Bush and

Obama’s administrations thought that Congress and the Senate would

not agree to such concessions,” he explained.

To another question, minister said that Chinese investment

has been coming to us in different areas, including in solar and

green energy.

“Although, it is not just the Chinese who invest in our

country. Pakistan is also financing from its own resources three

major natural gas fields”,he added.

Dastagir said Pakistan has the whole chain of production,

including cultivating cotton and sending it up to the cloth

factories. “We produce clothes and textiles without relying on

outside aid. We export across the whole region”, he added.

To a question regarding Kashmir issue, Dastagir said that

people are suffering there (Indian occupied Kashmir) , they are being blinded and they are being killed.

He emphasized Europe is a standard bearer of human rights,

of the rights of minorities. ”

Dastagir urged Europe that it must see the Indian occupied Kashmir

situation also as an issue of human suffering and try to do

whatever it can to protect people of Indian occupied Kashmir.