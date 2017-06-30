Investment in IT sector to open new avenues of progress: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP): Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Friday
said investment in the information technology sector due to the
government’s initiatives will open new avenues of progress and
development in the country.
He was addressing a ceremony in connection with the award
of 4G spectrum license here. Cellular company Jazz won the 3rd
auction for the 4G spectrum license with payment of $ 295 million.
Ishaq Dar said the government believed in transparency and
good governance for running day to day affairs.
Leading multinational companies had acknowledged the
conducive business environment in the country, he added.
He said Pakistan was moving towards digital and financial
inclusiveness that would improve living standard of the common
man.
Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Information
Technology and Telecommunication Anusha Rehman said the total
amount of the auction had been deposited in the government’s account.
She said that 60 megahertz spectrum had been licensed
during the last three years.
She said the government would start preparations for
introduction of 5G in the country by 2021.
She expressed hope that Pakistani people would adopt the
new technology ahead of all other Asian countries.
She said the number of broadband users increased from 3.7
million to 44 million during last four years.
Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Pakistan
Telecommunication Authority Syed Ismail Shah said that world communication
institutions were acknowledging and appreciating Pakistan’s
effort and success in the IT field.
