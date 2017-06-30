Investment in IT sector to open new avenues of progress: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP): Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Friday

said investment in the information technology sector due to the

government’s initiatives will open new avenues of progress and

development in the country.

He was addressing a ceremony in connection with the award

of 4G spectrum license here. Cellular company Jazz won the 3rd

auction for the 4G spectrum license with payment of $ 295 million.

Ishaq Dar said the government believed in transparency and

good governance for running day to day affairs.

Leading multinational companies had acknowledged the

conducive business environment in the country, he added.

He said Pakistan was moving towards digital and financial

inclusiveness that would improve living standard of the common

man.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Information

Technology and Telecommunication Anusha Rehman said the total

amount of the auction had been deposited in the government’s account.

She said that 60 megahertz spectrum had been licensed

during the last three years.

She said the government would start preparations for

introduction of 5G in the country by 2021.

She expressed hope that Pakistani people would adopt the

new technology ahead of all other Asian countries.

She said the number of broadband users increased from 3.7

million to 44 million during last four years.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Pakistan

Telecommunication Authority Syed Ismail Shah said that world communication

institutions were acknowledging and appreciating Pakistan’s

effort and success in the IT field.