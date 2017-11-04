Investment climate conducive in Pakistan, Zubair tells US industrialists & officials

KARACHI, Nov 04 (APP):Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, who is leading a delegation to the United States, has informed the American officials and industrialists in Washington that the law and order situation has improved and investment climate in Pakistan is quite conducive.
This was stated in a statement issued here from the
Governor House on Saturday.
It said that Zubair further informed that investment
environment in Pakistan was much better now as compared to 2013 and that especially in the country’s commercial hub-Karachi, the domestic and foreign investment was continuously increasing.
Governor Sindh along with the members of the delegation met with American officials in the State Department in Washington.
The US Acting Secretary of State for South and Central Asia
Ms. Alice Wells and Chairman of Pakistan Stock Exchange, Munir
Kamal, were also present on the occasion.
The Governor also pointed out that the government in
Pakistan took several measures to overcome the energy crisis
besides paying attention towards improving the law and order
situation.
He said that in the wake of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
(CPEC) projects more electricity would be available than the
requirement from the next year.
Of the 62 billion dollars’ CPEC the dollars 34 billion
projects would be for the energy only. By May next year, 10,400
megawatt of electricity would be added to the national grid.
Zubair further pointed out that America is an important
trade partner of Pakistan.
He also praised the steps for investment from the Overseas
Chamber of Commerce, Pak-American Business Council, and other
organizations.
The Governor was of the view that the travel advisory for
Pakistan should be reviewed so that the investors themselves
assess the investment climate in Pakistan.
He termed the visit to the United States as quite productive
and successful.
This, Zubair added, helped in fostering the soft image of
Pakistan. He said he also invited American and international
investors to invest in Pakistan.
