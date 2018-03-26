National 
Investiture ceremony held to confer military awards

PESHAWAR, Mar 26 (APP):Investiture ceremony was held at Corps Headquarters Peshawar on Monday to confer military awards to Army personnel for acts of gallantry during operations.
A large number of military officials and relatives of Shuhada / Ghazis attended the ceremony, said a press release.
Eight officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (military), 15 officers were awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (military) and 24 officers / soldiers were awarded Tamgha-e-Bisalat. Medals of Shuhada were received by their family members.
While paying rich tribute to Martyred and Ghazis, Corp Commander Lt. Gen. Nazir Ahmad Butt said that we owe peace and stability to the selfless devotion and sacrifices of these officers and soldiers.

