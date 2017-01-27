Int’l standard training must for district election commissioners: Justice ® Irshad Qaiser

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP): Justice ® Irshad Qaiser, member election commission has said that international standard training is must for district election commissioners.

He was addressing at the certificates distribution ceremony among district election commissioners held here on Friday after a five day training workshop on “legal framework” with international standards of a bridge module was organized by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Justice ® Irshad Qaiser reiterated the importance of General Elections 2018 to the district election commissioners and hoped that with such international standard training they shall be equipped with broader knowledge on legal aspects of electioneering.

He said the ECP had achieved another landmark and successfully completed the five day training workshop on “legal framework” with international standards of a bridge module.

This training was arranged under the umbrella of Federal Election Academy, in which, 29 district election commissioners from all the four provinces participated and successfully completed their course on proposed electoral bill 2017.

They have been imparted training in the following fields including international electoral rolls standards, unification of election laws, proposed electoral rolls reforms, conduct of elections, code of conduct of political parties, election expenses, election offence, dispute

resolutions and election monitoring.